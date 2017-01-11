Students in Los Gatos Bundle Up During School Outage

Students at Alta Vista Elementary School in Los Gatos had to bundle up Wednesday because of a power outage at the school. (Jan. 11, 2017)

Students at Alta Vista Elementary school in Los Gatos felt the full brunt of the storm Wednesday, after the wind blew out the power at their school the previous night.

The school had no lights, no power and no heat when students arrived. The principal alerted parents of the power outage via email Tuesday night and text Wednesday morning. But the school remained open.

Parent Kirsten Antonelli said she got the text message that also said, "Wear something warm because the heat's out, too!"

School district officials decided it was safe to send the kids to school, and canceling would have meant a make-up day at the end of the school year.

"We felt, especially since today was a very light rain day, just a bit of drizzle, the children would be safe," Superintendent Denise Clay said. "There was ample light in the rooms; it was a warm day.

"We've been working very closely with PG&E," Clay added. "They have been in contact with us almost hourly to let us know the status of the outage."

As for the kids, they took it all in stride.

"It was really fun because we got to do math the old-fashioned way," one student said.