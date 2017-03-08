A Suisun City man is behind bars on Wednesday after he confessed to bludgeoning his daughter-in-law to death with a hammer during a family fight.

Police say 63-year old Amarjit Singh was involved in a dispute over a bicycle with 29-year-old Shameena Bibi, who he accused of "being disrespectful."

“The suspect became angry, got a hammer and caused massive head trauma,” said Suisun City police Chief Tim Mattos said.

Officers spent all of Tuesday investigating the murder scene and Singh admitted his crime around midnight, according to police. He is charged with murder — Suisun City's first murder since August 2015.

Residents of the North Bay city on Wednesday struggled to understand the staggering crime.

“That's a little extreme to me,” said Meggan Draper. "It's pretty gruesome."

Neighbors say the family moved into the quiet neighborhood around six months ago. The father-in-law, mother-in-law, son, daughter-in-law and a 2-year-old grandson all lived together.

Until Tuesday, people say they didn’t see any signs of trouble.

"I've never seen anything ... two grandparents would walk the kid," Draper said.

Relatives came to visit on Wednesday and attempted to console the grieving family members, and support the 2-year-old child who they say is too young to understand the loss of his mother.

“You always look back and say, ‘Should I have knocked on the door and said, ‘[Keep] it down?’” neighbor Lucio Ramirez said.

Because of the language barrier, police had an FBI linguist help out and the Mattos said he's grateful the partnership led to a confession.