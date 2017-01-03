Officers with the San Mateo Police Department on Monday arrested a man for groping two men inside of their homes before snatching items from other residences in the neighborhood.

This isn't the first time the suspect, who was later identified as Ismael Espinoza Vasquez, has been nabbed for inappropriate conduct. Police believe he fondled a man in 2014 at a 24 Hour Fitness.

The recent instances of sexual battery and theft occurred near the area of North Kingston Street and North Bayshore Boulevard, police said.

Responding officers apprehended Vasquez after arriving on scene and chasing him down on foot, according to police. Vasquez put up a fight and managed to injure an officer while he resisted arrest, but he was eventually taken into custody and charged with multiple transgressions.

Vasquez was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on five counts of burglary, two counts of attempted burglary, three counts of sexual battery, assault on a peace officer, and obstructing/delaying a peace officer, police said.