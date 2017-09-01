A San Francisco woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of shoving an 81-year-old woman off a Muni platform — allegedly on account of her ethnicity — prompting her to fall onto the road and slam her head on the pavement, police said.

Officers from the city's Bayview police station went to 3rd Street and Palou Avenue around 8:20 a.m. upon receiving reports of the incident. There, they found an elderly woman sitting with a napkin pressed to her head to stem the bleeding, police said.

Witnesses told police officers about the victim being pushed and injured as well as the direction in which the suspect, later identified as Jacqueline Miller, had run.

A Bayview patrol officer noticed a woman who described Miller's description and detained her at 3rd Street and Quesada Avenue. A witness and the victim, who was treated at a hospital for a non-life threatening injury, positively identified the 51-year-old suspect, police said.

Miller was booked into the San Francisco County Jail. She was charged with aggravated assault and elder abuse, both felonies. The woman was also slapped with a hate crime enhancement upon admitting that she attacked the victim because of her ethnicity, although it remains unclear what that is.

An investigation is ongoing, according to police.

People with information about the case are asked to call the San Francisco Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."