Suspect Arrested in San Jose Highway 101 Shooting That Injured 17-Year-Old Boy | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Suspect Arrested in San Jose Highway 101 Shooting That Injured 17-Year-Old Boy

By Bay City News

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    CHP
    CHP officers take shooting suspect Jose Luis Blanco into custody Thursday. (April 13, 2017)

    The California Highway Patrol on Thursday arrested a suspect in a San Jose freeway shooting that injured a 17-year-old boy last month.

    Jose Luis Blanco, 33, was arrested at his home in unincorporated San Jose on suspicion of attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance, according to the CHP.

    Two firearms and methamphetamine were found in a search of his home.

    Blanco was arrested in connection with a March 16 shooting on northbound Highway 101 that occurred around 6:45 p.m. near Story Road.

    A 17-year-old boy in the front passenger seat of a car was struck by bullets in the face and back when shots were fired from another vehicle.

    The shooting was investigated as gang-related, CHP officials said in March.

    Anyone who witnesses a shooting or other crime on the freeway is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about this or other crimes is asked to call (800) TELL-CHP.

    Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices