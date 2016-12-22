Suspect Climbs Up on Roof of Preschool Near San Francisco Beach | NBC Bay Area
Suspect Climbs Up on Roof of Preschool Near San Francisco Beach

By Shawn Murphy

    US Park Police found an abandoned van along the Great Highway beach in San Francisco early Thursday morning, and officers wound up finding the driver, out on a felony no-bail warrant, on the roof of a nearby preschool.

    San Francisco Police Sgt. Mark Yetsitis said officers were called out at 5 a.m. about a break-in attempt at The Growing Tree School at 1984 Great Highway. They found the suspect sitting on top of the preschool, and realized it was the same man who left the van on the beach and was violating his probation, Yetsitis said.

    Police took him into custody. Yetsitis did not disclose his name or what he was on probation for.

    Published 5 hours ago | Updated 5 minutes ago
