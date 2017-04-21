Suspect Transported to Hospital After Officer-Involved Shooting in Hayward: Police | NBC Bay Area
Suspect Transported to Hospital After Officer-Involved Shooting in Hayward: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

    A person suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot by Hayward police Friday afternoon, police said.

    The person was inside a house along the 22000 block of Rockaway Lane when they were shot aroound 12:20 p.m., according to police.

    The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated, police said.

    An investigation into the officer-involved shooting is ongoing, according to police.

    Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective Robert Purnell at 510-293-7074 or email HaywardPDTips@hayward-ca.gov.

