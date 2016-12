A suspected drunk driver hit several parked cars near a dealership in Colma. Dec. 29, 2016

A driver was arrested early Thursday morning on suspicion of drunk driving, Colma police said, after his car clammed into a car dealership.

Colma police said the crash was reported at 2 a.m. in the 900 block of Serramonte Boulevard. The vehicle had hit several parked cars before it stopped.



Firefighters treated the driver and a passenger at the scene.

Police booked the driver into the San Mateo County Jail.