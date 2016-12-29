A 25-year-old mother suspected of causing a deadly double drunk-driving crash, was wanted on a misdemeanor DUI warrant when she killed herself and a teenage boy as he was traveling in a Lexus with his family on Christmas morning, San Jose police confirmed.

In earlier interviews this week, some of Jessica Zamora's relatives refused to talk about her alcohol habits, though they came to mourn her death at the accident site of Capitol Expressway and Snell Avenue with beer bottles, which were eventually cleaned up.

Her godmother, Rochelle Ybarra, however, did come to the scene to apologize to the family of the boy killed in the crash, too. "She made a bad choice," Ybarra said this week. "I do want to apologize. This was a bad accident. There is nothing we can do. To the family of the little boy, we're very sorry. I feel for you guys...Anyone else who drinks and drive, please make a better choice."

On Wednesday, the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office formally identified the 14-year-old boy who was killed in the head-on collision as Andrew Nguyen. He was riding with his parents in a silver 2004 Lexus in the eastbound direction about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. That's when Zamora's 2012 Chevy Malibu crossed over the highway, crashing into the family's car, police said.

Andrew, who was riding in the rear passenger-side seat behind his mother, was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. Andrew’s parents were also taken to the hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

Zamora, who leaves behind a 5-year-old daughter, died at the hospital not long after the collision.

A family friend of the Nguyen's told the Mercury News that Andrew, who was a freshman at Evergreen Valley High School, was the only child of loving parents who are devastated in the wake of the crash. She described Andrew as having a lot of friends — “he was not shy” — and as someone who often walked to his nearby library, the Mercury News reported. NBC Bay Area's efforts to reach the parents at their home have been unsuccessful.

Police have said that they suspected that alcohol played a role in the crash. Ybarra said that Zamora had been drinking at a nearby bar and alleged that the bartender was giving her free drinks. The bar manager told NBC Bay Area that she only had two drinks that night and none of them were free.

A fundraising site was set up by Dzung Ngo to help Andrew's family cover funeral and medical expenses.