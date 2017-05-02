Suspicious Blaze Destroys High School Baseball Team's Snack Shack in San Jose | NBC Bay Area
Suspicious Blaze Destroys High School Baseball Team's Snack Shack in San Jose

By Kris Sanchez

    A snack shack next to a high school baseball field in San Jose was engulfed by flames early Tuesday, and fire officials said the blaze is suspicious.

    Fire crews were dispatched to Branham High School around 2:30 a.m. and quickly doused the flames, but the damage was already done. Flames had already charred most of the building's interior and external walls, according to fire officials.

    It is unclear how the blaze started, but fire officials said the fire appears to be suspicious because it started at the base of the shack's door.

    An investigation is ongoing.

    Further information was not available.


