Suspicious Package Closes Hayward BART Station | NBC Bay Area
Suspicious Package Closes Hayward BART Station

By Bay City News

    File image of a BART train.

    BART trains are not stopping at the Hayward BART station Monday evening as police investigate a suspicious package there, BART officials said.

    The service disruption was reported on Twitter at 4:42 p.m.

    BART spokesman Jim Alison said the station would remain closed, with no through service, as BART police investigated.

    Alison said trains traveling south are turning back at the Bay Fair station, and trains traveling north are only going as far as South Hayward station.

    BART officials recommend passengers who need service through Hayward take the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit bus service.

    Published 2 hours ago
