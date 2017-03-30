VTA Light Rail Train Strikes, Kills Pedestrian in Campbell | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

VTA Light Rail Train Strikes, Kills Pedestrian in Campbell

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area, File image
    A VTA train in San Jose. (Feb. 9, 2016)

    Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and a VTA light trail train in Campbell on Thursday.

    Systemwide delays were expected after the crash near Campbell Avenue and Civic Center Drive around 2:45 p.m., officials said. Paramedics on scene discovered that the pedestrian had died, according to fire officials.

    A bus bridge was set up between the Winchester and Bascom stations.

    No further details were immediately available.

    Check back for updates.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 35 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices