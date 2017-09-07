Transportation Security Administration workers from Oakland International Airport and Mineta San Jose International Airport are being pre-positioned at airports in the Southeast to assist in reopening Florida airports after Hurricane Irma goes through the area.

The federal agency is expecting hundreds of employees in Florida to be busy dealing with the storm's aftermath when airports in the region resume operations.

That's why they're sending Transportation Security Support Teams, or small groups deployed for the purpose of providing additional support.

There are roughly 250 TSA workers standing by.

In addition to Oakland and San Jose, other teams are deploying from airports in Sacramento, Los Angeles, San Diego, Boston, Detroit, Seattle and Salt Lake City.

TSA is still dealing with the aftereffects of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. Roughly 5,000 TSA workers live in the Texas area, and more then 200 saw their homes damaged or destroyed as a result of last week's hurricane, according to the agency.

About 700 workers have deployed to the Houston area to assist in the recovery effort. Those personnel came from San Antonio, Dallas, Chicago, New York, Phoenix and Las Vegas. Roughly 500 of them are working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.