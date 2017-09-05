Surveillance Video Captures Armed Suspects Storm Emeryville Target, Steal Money - NBC Bay Area
Surveillance Video Captures Armed Suspects Storm Emeryville Target, Steal Money

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Emeryville Police Department
    A suspect stands over people at a Target in Emeryville. (Sept. 2, 2017)

    Emeryville police on Tuesday released surveillance footage of a brazen take-over robbery that took place at a Target on Saturday.

    The footage captured three masked men — one armed with a handgun and another armed with a rifle — run into the store located at 1555 40th St. and order people to drop to the ground at gunpoint, according to police.

    Roughly one minute after bursting into the store, the men escaped with an unknown amount of money, according to police.

    The suspects fled in a silver sedan, police said.

    Further information was not available.

