Teamsters at SFO Parking Facility Approve Strike | NBC Bay Area
NBC_OTS_BAY1
Peninsula

Peninsula

The latest news from around the Peninsula

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Teamsters at SFO Parking Facility Approve Strike

No walkout date set; dispute is over health care costs, benfits cuts

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    Workers at a San Francisco International Airport parking facility have approved a strike. (Jan. 16, 2017)

    More than 100 workers at San Francisco International Airport's parking facility say they're ready to walk off the job.

    The Teamsters union workers voted unanimously to approve a strike after rejecting a final offer from the parking garage operator. The workers include auditors, cashiers and office personnel at the parking facility.

    The union says the biggest issue is the rising cost of workers' health care benefits and a cut in their health care coverage.

    Workers have not yet set a date for a strike and say they hope negotiations will continue this week.

    The airpot has not commented on the strike vote.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 51 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices