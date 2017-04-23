Technical Problems Inhibit San Jose's 911 Call Center

The San Jose Police Department's 911 call center experienced temporary technical problems Sunday afternoon, according to the department.

The issue was first reported just before 1 p.m., according to police. By 2:45 p.m., the system was "back up and receiving calls," but police did warn about potential delays.

Those attempting but failing to reach 911 during the disruption were instructed to call 408-277-8911.

Further information was not available at the time.