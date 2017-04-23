Technical Problems Inhibit San Jose's 911 Call Center | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Technical Problems Inhibit San Jose's 911 Call Center

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    File image

    The San Jose Police Department's 911 call center experienced temporary technical problems Sunday afternoon, according to the department.

    The issue was first reported just before 1 p.m., according to police. By 2:45 p.m., the system was "back up and receiving calls," but police did warn about potential delays.

    Those attempting but failing to reach 911 during the disruption were instructed to call 408-277-8911.

    Further information was not available at the time.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 8 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices