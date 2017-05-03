Teen Boys Hospitalized After Hit-and-Run in East Palo Alto

Two teen boys were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being the victims of an apparent hit-and-run in East Palo Alto, according to a Menlo Park Fire Protection District Chief Harold Schapelhouman.

The boys, both 15, were hit near the intersection of Cooley Avenue and Runnymede Street at a little before 4 p.m. as they were crossing the street.

They were both taken to Stanford Medical Center, one with significant injuries and one with serious injuries.

They were struck by a vehicle that appears to have failed to stop at a stop sign and then drove off after hitting the boys, Schapelhouman said.

The response time by fire crews and paramedics was under two minutes because the incident was close to a firehouse, according to Schapelhouman.

A description of the suspect vehicle was not immediately available.