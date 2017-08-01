Teen Detained at SFO After Opening Plane's Emergency Exit And Jumping on Airport Tarmac - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Teen Jumps From Plane at SFO
logo_bay_2x

Teen Detained at SFO After Opening Plane's Emergency Exit And Jumping on Airport Tarmac

By Riya Bhattacharjee

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A teenager was detained Tuesday after opening an emergency exit and jumping from a plane after it landed at San Francisco International Airport.

    The incident took place at 2:30 p.m. after COPA Flight 208 from Panama City landed at SFO, and was waiting to taxi to its arrival gate, airport officials said.

    The 17-year-old boy opened up the overwing emergency exit door, exited the aircraft and started running on the tarmac. The teen, a U.S. citizen, was accosted by construction crew working nearby on the airfield and is now in Police custody for questioning.

    No runways were affected, and there was no operational impact as a result, SFO spokeperson Doug Yakel said. The teen was not injured, but is being transported to a local hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

    Gonzo Rojas contributed to this report.



    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 34 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices