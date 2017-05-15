Shane Marcelino (inset) was due to graduate from James Logan High School next month. (May 15, 2017)

Family, friends and classmates of a teenage girl killed in a Fremont car crash are planning to hold a prayer service Monday night.

Shane Marcelino, 18, a senior at James Logan High School in Union City, was killed early Sunday morning in a violent crash while riding home in her mother’s car after prom night. It's the second time this school year a senior at the high school has been killed in a car accident.

The service is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. at Saint Anne Catholic Church.

Friends said Marcelino was passionate about music and was scheduled to sing at the church Sunday night during Mass.

"She was very active in the church and had a beautiful voice," Rev. Jun Manalo said.

On the James Logan campus Monday, grief counselors helped students and staff cope with their loss.

"She was a wonderful young lady," said John Mattos, a spokesman for the New Haven Unified School District. "She was in band and got great grades taking AP and college prep classes, and students really liked her."

Marcelino's good friend David Willkom said she always made people smile.

"She was like the funniest person ever," he said. "I want her to be remembered as a person who was always willing to help someone no matter what."

Marcelino's mother, who was driving the car, suffered major injuries and remained hospitalized Monday.

Fremont police are investigating whether alcohol may have played a role in the crash that also injured two men in the other vehicle. So far, no arrests have been made.

Marcelino's classmate, senior Izaiah Meased, died in a car accident in September. Seniors at James Logan plan to honor both students with a moment of silence during graduation ceremonies next month.