Teen in Critical Condition After Being Hit by Skateboard in Fight at Golden Gate Park

By Bay City News

    A teen was seriously injured Saturday when he was struck with his own skateboard during a fight at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, police said.

    The 17-year-old boy got into a fight with two men in their 20s around 4:45 p.m. near Alvord Lake at the eastern end of the park, according to police.

    One of the suspects took the victim's skateboard and hit him with it before fleeing on foot with the other suspect.

    The boy was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    No arrests have been reported in the case as of Tuesday morning.

    Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago
