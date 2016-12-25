A 14-year-old boy and suspected drunk driver were killed in a head-on collision on Christmas in San Jose, police said.

Officers responded to Capitol Expressway and Snell Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on reports of a major two-car collision.

Investigators found that a 25-year-old woman driving westbound in a white 2012 Chevy Malibu crossed the center median on Capitol Expressway for unknown reasons. On the other side of the road, she slammed head-on into a silver 2004 Lexus.

A man was driving the Lexus, his wife was seated in the passenger seat and their teenage son was in the back, according to police.

All four people were taken to area hospitals where the teenager and Malibu driver were pronounced dead. The man and his wife sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

The victims will not be identified until police have been able to notify their families.

Sunday's crash marks San Jose's 47th fatal collision and the 49th and 50th victims of 2016.