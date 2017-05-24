Tennis Superstar Serena Williams Joining SurveyMonkey's Board of Directors | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Tennis Superstar Serena Williams Joining SurveyMonkey's Board of Directors

By Scott Budman

    Tennis legend Serena Williams is hoping to change the tech world.

    (Published 39 minutes ago)

    Tennis legend Serena Williams is hoping to change the tech world.

    The international superstar is joining SurveyMonkey's Board of Directors with the goal of improving diversity.

    Williams on Wednesday spoke to the San Mateo tech company at a closed door meeting and told employees she hopes to raise its profile when it comes to hiring women and minorities.

    SurveyMonkey said Williams will help it plan for the future, both in terms of growth and diversity.

    NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman has more on Williams' first foray into a tech company in the video report above.

    Published 37 minutes ago
