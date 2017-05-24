Tennis legend Serena Williams is hoping to change the tech world. Scott Budman reports.

The international superstar is joining SurveyMonkey's Board of Directors with the goal of improving diversity.

Williams on Wednesday spoke to the San Mateo tech company at a closed door meeting and told employees she hopes to raise its profile when it comes to hiring women and minorities.

SurveyMonkey said Williams will help it plan for the future, both in terms of growth and diversity.

