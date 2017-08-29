The 35 Highest-Paid Employees in the UC System Are All Men: Report - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY

The 35 Highest-Paid Employees in the UC System Are All Men: Report

By Jennifer Gonzalez

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The 35 Highest-Paid Employees in the UC System Are All Men: Report
    NBC Bay Area
    In the UC’s salary data, it was revealed that the 35 highest paid employees in 2016 were all men who reportedly earned between $1.1 million to $3.6 million. (Aug. 29, 2017)

    A Sacramento Bee review of the UC’s salary data revealed the 35 highest-paid employees in 2016 were all men who reportedly earned between $1.1 million to $3.6 million – and that includes taxpayer-funded base pay as well as external grants, fees and television contracts.

    Of those men, 29 are doctors at UC hospitals, four are coaches or former coaches of men’s football or basketball teams, one was a hospital executive and one was an investment officer, according to the Sacramento Bee's review of salary data.

    The highest paid-employee in the UC system in 2016 was head football coach James Lawrence form UC Los Angeles, grossing $3,577,299, followed by head basketball coach Cuonzo Martin from UC Berkeley.

    The salary data also revealed that the current president of the UC system, Janet Napolitano, earned less than 385 UC employees, at least 22 earned a higher base pay with the majority being men.

    Check out the list of the top 35 paid UC employees: 

    1. James Lawrence Mora, Football coach - UC Los Angeles
    2. Cuonzo Martin, Basketball coach - UC Berkeley 
    3. Daniel Dykes, Football coach - UC Berkeley
    4. Stephen Alford, Basketball coach, - UC Los Angeles
    5. Gordon Cohen, Doctor, UC San Francisco
    6. Ronald Busuttil, Doctor, UC Los Angeles
    7. Vadiyala Mohan Reddy, Doctor - UC San Francisco
    8. Timothy McCalmont, Doctor - UC San Francisco
    9. Eric Esrailian, Doctor - UC Los Angeles
    10. Philip E Leboit, Doctor - UC San Francisco
    11. Robert N. Weinreb, Doctor - UC San Diego
    12. Benjamin J Ansell, Doctor - UC Los Angeles
    13. Gary L. Gitnick, Doctor - UC Los Angeles
    14. Michael M. Madani, Doctor - UC San Diego
    15. Khalil M Tabsh, Doctor - UC Los Angeles
    16. Naveen D Bhandarkar, Doctor - UC Irvine
    17. Brian G Derubertis, Doctor - UC Los Angeles
    18. Abbas Ardehali, Doctor - UC Los Angeles
    19. Dinesh K Chhetri, Doctor - UC Los Angeles
    20. Ehtisham Mahmud, Doctor - UC San Diego
    21. Richard J Shemin, Doctor - UC Los Angeles
    22. Jagdeep Bachher, Chief Investment Officer - UCOP
    23. Michael T Lawton, Doctor - UC San Francisco
    24. Jeffrey Dong-Sun Suh, Doctor - UC Los Angeles
    25. Daniel H Geschwind - Doctor - UC Los Angeles
    26. Shang I Brian Jiang, Doctor - UC San Diego
    27. Mark R Laret, CEO, Medical Center - UC San Francisco 
    28. James M Heaps, Doctor - UC Los Angeles
    29. Merril E Gershwin, Doctor - UC Davis
    30. Gerald S Berke, Doctor - UC Los Angeles
    31. Nicholas C Saenz, Doctor - UC San Diego 
    32. Isaac M Neuhaus, Doctor - UC San Francisco
    33. Neil A Martin, Doctor - UC Los Angeles
    34. Michael W McDermott, Doctor - UC San Francisco
    35. John P Roberts, Doctor - UC San Francisco

    Published 57 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices