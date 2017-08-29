In the UC’s salary data, it was revealed that the 35 highest paid employees in 2016 were all men who reportedly earned between $1.1 million to $3.6 million. (Aug. 29, 2017)

A Sacramento Bee review of the UC’s salary data revealed the 35 highest-paid employees in 2016 were all men who reportedly earned between $1.1 million to $3.6 million – and that includes taxpayer-funded base pay as well as external grants, fees and television contracts.

Of those men, 29 are doctors at UC hospitals, four are coaches or former coaches of men’s football or basketball teams, one was a hospital executive and one was an investment officer, according to the Sacramento Bee's review of salary data.

The highest paid-employee in the UC system in 2016 was head football coach James Lawrence form UC Los Angeles, grossing $3,577,299, followed by head basketball coach Cuonzo Martin from UC Berkeley.

The salary data also revealed that the current president of the UC system, Janet Napolitano, earned less than 385 UC employees, at least 22 earned a higher base pay with the majority being men.

Check out the list of the top 35 paid UC employees: