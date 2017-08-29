A Sacramento Bee review of the UC’s salary data revealed the 35 highest-paid employees in 2016 were all men who reportedly earned between $1.1 million to $3.6 million – and that includes taxpayer-funded base pay as well as external grants, fees and television contracts.
Of those men, 29 are doctors at UC hospitals, four are coaches or former coaches of men’s football or basketball teams, one was a hospital executive and one was an investment officer, according to the Sacramento Bee's review of salary data.
The highest paid-employee in the UC system in 2016 was head football coach James Lawrence form UC Los Angeles, grossing $3,577,299, followed by head basketball coach Cuonzo Martin from UC Berkeley.
The salary data also revealed that the current president of the UC system, Janet Napolitano, earned less than 385 UC employees, at least 22 earned a higher base pay with the majority being men.
Check out the list of the top 35 paid UC employees:
- James Lawrence Mora, Football coach - UC Los Angeles
- Cuonzo Martin, Basketball coach - UC Berkeley
- Daniel Dykes, Football coach - UC Berkeley
- Stephen Alford, Basketball coach, - UC Los Angeles
- Gordon Cohen, Doctor, UC San Francisco
- Ronald Busuttil, Doctor, UC Los Angeles
- Vadiyala Mohan Reddy, Doctor - UC San Francisco
- Timothy McCalmont, Doctor - UC San Francisco
- Eric Esrailian, Doctor - UC Los Angeles
- Philip E Leboit, Doctor - UC San Francisco
- Robert N. Weinreb, Doctor - UC San Diego
- Benjamin J Ansell, Doctor - UC Los Angeles
- Gary L. Gitnick, Doctor - UC Los Angeles
- Michael M. Madani, Doctor - UC San Diego
- Khalil M Tabsh, Doctor - UC Los Angeles
- Naveen D Bhandarkar, Doctor - UC Irvine
- Brian G Derubertis, Doctor - UC Los Angeles
- Abbas Ardehali, Doctor - UC Los Angeles
- Dinesh K Chhetri, Doctor - UC Los Angeles
- Ehtisham Mahmud, Doctor - UC San Diego
- Richard J Shemin, Doctor - UC Los Angeles
- Jagdeep Bachher, Chief Investment Officer - UCOP
- Michael T Lawton, Doctor - UC San Francisco
- Jeffrey Dong-Sun Suh, Doctor - UC Los Angeles
- Daniel H Geschwind - Doctor - UC Los Angeles
- Shang I Brian Jiang, Doctor - UC San Diego
- Mark R Laret, CEO, Medical Center - UC San Francisco
- James M Heaps, Doctor - UC Los Angeles
- Merril E Gershwin, Doctor - UC Davis
- Gerald S Berke, Doctor - UC Los Angeles
- Nicholas C Saenz, Doctor - UC San Diego
- Isaac M Neuhaus, Doctor - UC San Francisco
- Neil A Martin, Doctor - UC Los Angeles
- Michael W McDermott, Doctor - UC San Francisco
- John P Roberts, Doctor - UC San Francisco