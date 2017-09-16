

It’s time to get your cameras ready, San Francisco is about to get a lot sweeter.



The super photogenic pop-up Museum of Ice Cream is opening in San Francisco on September 17.



The wildly popular ice cream exhibit has opened for temporary runs in Los Angeles and New York, but San Francisco is the largest of the three pop-ups, located inside an iconic old bank on Grant Avenue. The San Francisco location will feature "immersive installations, smells and flavors never seen before." For those of you excited for the sprinkle pool, that too will be re-imagined.



Tickets for the sweet exhibit are sold on the museums website, but as of Saturday, tickets are all sold out until February. But never fear, it's possible the museum will off new tickets and special events in the future.

