Third Storm Lashes Bay Area with Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds

A third system in a series of storms on Sunday battered the Bay Area with widespread rain, gusty winds and dangerous surf conditions.

The recent round of rain, which doused parts of the Bay Area already saturated by previous storms prompted a number of weather warnings, including flood warnings for Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma counties as of 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Portions of the Santa Cruz Mountains are expected to receive three to five inches of rain. North Bay rainfall totals could measure around three inches. Rainfall amounts across San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland are likely to fluctuate between one and two inches.

Those precipitation amounts prompted flash flood warnings for Napa and Sonoma counties. The rest of the Bay Area is under a flash flood watch as well.

Aside from the rain, gusty winds lashed the region and prompted high wind warnings across eight Bay Area counties.

The blustery conditions knocked down trees and toppled some power lines, prompting some Bay Area residents to wake up to darkness. The most severe power outage as of Sunday morning was reported along the Peninsula. A total of 7,716 PG&E customers in Pacifica were without power as of 6:30 a.m.

Along the coast from Sonoma County and Monterey County, dangerous waves prompted a high surf warning. Beachgoers were warned to keep an eye out for large breaking waves and powerful rip currents.

Poor visibility and traction issues along Interstate-80 in the Sierra Nevada shut down the popular stretch of roadway to and from Lake Tahoe. Westbound traffic was closed at the California-Nevada state line while eastbound lanes were closed in Colfax.