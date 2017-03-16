Thompson Scores 27 in First Half as Warriors Crush Magic

Klay Thompson scored 27 points in the first half Thursday and finished with 29 in the win.

OAKLAND -- Klay Thompson and the Warriors made this one look easy. They also got plenty of help from the hapless Orlando Magic.

Riding Thompson’s hot shooting and turning 21 Magic turnovers into 36 points, the Warriors coasted to a 122-92 victory before a satisfied sellout crowd at Oracle Arena Thursday night.

The win gave the Warriors (54-14) a third consecutive Pacific Division title for the first time in franchise history and also increased to 1.5 games their lead over San Antonio in the Western Conference playoff race.

Thompson led all scorers with 29 points, Stephen Curry put in 25, Andre Iguodala 14, Ian Clark 13 and Zaza Pachulia 10 as the Warriors shot 68.4 percent in the first quarter and 57.5 percent for the game.

With a 103-71 lead after three quarters, Warriors coach Steve Kerr emptied his bench in the fourth quarter.

Jeff Green and Elfrid Payton scored 13 points apiece to lead Orlando (24-45), which lost for the sixth time in seven games and 13th over the last 17.

STANDOUT PERFORMER

Thompson ignited the rout and his teammates soon followed.

Thompson’s line: 29 points (12-of-20 shooting from the field, including 5-of-9 from beyond the arc), five assists, four rebounds and one block. He played 29 minutes and finished plus-19.

Thompson scored 21 points in the first quarter on 8-of-11 shooting, including 5-of-7 from deep. It was the third time this season he has scored at least 20 in a quarter.

TURNING POINT

The Warriors didn’t need much time to take command. They were up 10 (12-2) in less than four minutes and up 21 (31-10) with 3:24 left in the first quarter.

The Magic got no closer than 17 points in the second half.

INJURY UPDATE

Warriors: Curry left in the first quarter after sustaining a slight tweak to his right ankle, but returned shortly thereafter and played 28 minutes. F Kevin Durant (L knee sprain, bone bruise) was listed as out. C Damian Jones is on assignment with Santa Cruz of the NBA Development League.

Magic: G Jodie Meeks (R thumb surgery recovery) was listed as questionable and declared out prior to tipoff.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Warriors return to action Saturday night, when they play host to the Milwaukee Bucks at Oracle Arena.