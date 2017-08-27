Power Outage Affects Thousands in San Francisco: PG&E

clipart.com

A power outage was reported Sunday afternoon in San Francisco, leaving thousands without electricity, officials with the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said.

As of 4:10 p.m. the outage affected residents and businesses in the Sunset, Haight Ashbury, Richmond and Eureka Valley/Dolores Heights neighborhoods, according to a PG&E outage map and emergency managers.

The outage started around 2:45 p.m. when 1,608 customers lost power, PG&E said. The number has since risen to 6,350 customers.

The cause of the outage is unknown.

PG&E expected power to be restored in a couple of hours.