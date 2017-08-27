Power Outage Affects Thousands in San Francisco: PG&E - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Power Outage Affects Thousands in San Francisco: PG&E

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Power Outage Affects Thousands in San Francisco: PG&E
    clipart.com

    A power outage was reported Sunday afternoon in San Francisco, leaving thousands without electricity, officials with the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said.

    As of 4:10 p.m. the outage affected residents and businesses in the Sunset, Haight Ashbury, Richmond and Eureka Valley/Dolores Heights neighborhoods, according to a PG&E outage map and emergency managers.

    The outage started around 2:45 p.m. when 1,608 customers lost power, PG&E said. The number has since risen to 6,350 customers.

    The cause of the outage is unknown.

    PG&E expected power to be restored in a couple of hours.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices