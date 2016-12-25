Volunteers at the Salvation Army's central kitchen in San Francisco pack fresh meals to be delivered to homebound people. (Dec. 25, 2016)

About 200 Salvation Army volunteers on Sunday delivered Christmas meals for San Franciscans who are homebound due to age or illness.

The meals were hand-delivered from 7 a.m. until about 9:30 a.m. A total of 4,000 meals were prepared at the agency's central kitchen at 850 Harrison St..

Volunteer Jason Lee, of San Francisco, said he was inspired to see children among those volunteering, adding that he's a big believer in teaching youth to appreciate what they get and give back.

"It's really heartwarming to see a lot of the kids doing this because that's the best way to learn, to actually do it," he said. "Hopefully they remember this, and it becomes a tradition not only within their family but within the community."

Claire Gladstein, a real estate agent from Phoenix on an extended layover in San Francisco, said she learned about giving back at a young age and volunteered with some friends to help deliver the meals. She said she helped her family in similar programs overseas.

"We ran a lot of kitchens in Asia, and my mom ran it all," Gladstein said. "So I've been doing this since I was very young, and then pretty soon I was organizing it myself. So it's second nature to me, and it just feels good."

The Salvation Army has been providing fresh meals for those in need for 50 years.

Elsewhere, thousands of people were served a Christmas meal at Saint Anthony's dining room in San Francisco.

Kitchen crews started preparing the community meal at 5:30 a.m. in order to make enough food for 3,000 people. The dining room, at 121 Golden Gate Ave., opened at 10 a.m., and the Indiana University football team, which is in town for the Foster Farms Bowl, was on hand to help serve meals.

Glide Church in San Francisco also served Christmas breakfast and lunch meals. University of Utah football players, also in town for the Foster Farms Bowl, were on hand at the church at 330 Ellis St. to help serve lunch.