California is home to some of the biggest names in higher education and they’re being recognized. In a report released by schools.com three Bay Area universities have been ranked among the top ten best 4-year colleges in the state.

Ranking at number six on the top ten is California State University East Bay, followed by California State University – Chico at number 7 and San Jose State University at number 8.

The website ranks 4-year colleges for each state in the country based on factors of affordability, support services and program availability. Each school is scored on a 100-point scale and uses the recent data from government sources to make the appropriate rankings.

Check out the full list of top ten 4-year colleges in California.

1. California State University-Long Beach

2. California State University-Fullerton

3. California State University-Fresno

4. San Diego State University

5. California State University-Northridge

6. California State University-East Bay

7. California State University-Chico

8. San Jose State University

9. California State University-Dominguez Hills

10. California State University-Monterey Bay



