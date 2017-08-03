Three Bay Area Colleges Ranked Best In California: Report - NBC Bay Area
Three Bay Area Colleges Ranked Best In California: Report

By Jennifer Gonzalez

    NBC Bay Area
    File image of the San Jose State University campus.

    California is home to some of the biggest names in higher education and they’re being recognized. In a report released by schools.com three Bay Area universities have been ranked among the top ten best 4-year colleges in the state.

    Ranking at number six on the top ten is California State University East Bay, followed by California State University – Chico at number 7 and San Jose State University at number 8.

    The website ranks 4-year colleges for each state in the country based on factors of affordability, support services and program availability. Each school is scored on a 100-point scale and uses the recent data from government sources to make the appropriate rankings.

    Check out the full list of top ten 4-year colleges in California.

    1. California State University-Long Beach

    2. California State University-Fullerton

    3. California State University-Fresno

    4. San Diego State University

    5. California State University-Northridge

    6. California State University-East Bay

    7. California State University-Chico

    8. San Jose State University

    9. California State University-Dominguez Hills

    10. California State University-Monterey Bay


    Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago
