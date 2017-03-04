Three Fremont Men Arrested on Suspicion of Using Replica Gun to Steal Nike Jordans | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Three Fremont Men Arrested on Suspicion of Using Replica Gun to Steal Nike Jordans

By Rhea Mahbubani

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Newark Police Department
    (L-R) Anthony Lopez and Marcos Patino Jr.

    Three men were arrested Thursday on suspicion of aiming a fake gun at Shoe Palace employees in the Newark Mall and stealing three pairs of Nike Jordan shoes. 

    Police said the crime occurred around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The trio, all residents of Fremont, stole the shoes and then ran into a getaway vehicle that sped down Mowry Avenue. 

    A bystander helped police get a partial license plate number, which officers used to track down the vehicle. 

    Three Fremont men were arrested for allegedly pointing a replica gun at Shoe Palace employees at the Newark Mall, and making off with three pairs of Nike Jordans.
    Photo credit: Newark Police Department

    Officers from both the Newark and Fremont police departments surrounded the car near Grimmer Boulevard and Yellowstone Park Drive in Fremont, according to police. 

    Three of the four people inside the car were arrested. One man had tucked the black handgun, which was determined to be replica gun, into his waistband. Police were also able to recover the stolen shoes.

    The suspects have been identified as Anthony Lopez, 24, Marcos Patino Jr., 22, and Ryan Horrigan, 23.

    People with any information about the crime or the suspects are asked to call Det. Sgt. David Higbee at 510-578-4962.

    Ryan Horrigan
    Photo credit: Newark Police Department

    Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 46 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices