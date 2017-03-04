Three men were arrested Thursday on suspicion of aiming a fake gun at Shoe Palace employees in the Newark Mall and stealing three pairs of Nike Jordan shoes.

Police said the crime occurred around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The trio, all residents of Fremont, stole the shoes and then ran into a getaway vehicle that sped down Mowry Avenue.

A bystander helped police get a partial license plate number, which officers used to track down the vehicle.

Photo credit: Newark Police Department

Officers from both the Newark and Fremont police departments surrounded the car near Grimmer Boulevard and Yellowstone Park Drive in Fremont, according to police.

Three of the four people inside the car were arrested. One man had tucked the black handgun, which was determined to be replica gun, into his waistband. Police were also able to recover the stolen shoes.

The suspects have been identified as Anthony Lopez, 24, Marcos Patino Jr., 22, and Ryan Horrigan, 23.

People with any information about the crime or the suspects are asked to call Det. Sgt. David Higbee at 510-578-4962.