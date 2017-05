Aerial view Thursday of Shoreline Amphitheater, where a fire injured three people. (May 18, 2017)

Three people were injured in a fire Thursday during the Google I/O Conference at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, according to fire officials.

Crews responded to the popular events venue on reports of a fire inside one of the food service buildings, fire officials said.

Three people were transported to a hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

No further details were available.