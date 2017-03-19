Three Injured in Vallejo Shooting, Suspect at Large

Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night in Vallejo that sent three people to a trauma center, police said.

At about 10 p.m., police received a report of numerous shots fired in the 100 block of Westwood Street.

According to police, a 27-year-old male and a 26-year-old female were at the residence visiting family. They were on the home's porch when a man approached them and fired multiple rounds.

The male victim suffered a grazing wound to his head and the female victim suffered a gunshot wound to her right shoulder. According to police, her brother suffered a gunshot wound to the back of his right thigh, but was able to give her first aid.

All three victims were taken to a local trauma center for treatment of injuries that are not consideredlife-threatening, police said.

The suspect is currently at large and was last seen walking east on Westwood Street. He is described as a man in his 30s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a medium build, a goatee and was wearing a white shirt.

According to police, the victims did not know the suspect and police have not yet identified a motive for the shooting. The incident is currently under investigation, police said.