Two people rescued after a fire breaks out at a San Rafael apartment building on Friday morning. Rick Boone reports.

At Least Two People Rescued From an Apartment Fire

A person was seriously burned and she and two others were rescued from an apartment fire Friday morning in San Rafael, the city's fire chief said.

The fire was first reported at 9:15 a.m. at 215 Bayview St., fire Chief Chris Gray said.

Firefighters arrived and found heavy smoke coming from a first-floor unit in a three-story building. The fire had engulfed the unit. A woman and child were rescued from a second-floor balcony because they felt threatened by smoke, which rose outside their front door from the unit on fire, Gray said.

The occupant of the apartment on fire suffered serious burns and collapsed in the parking lot near the door to her apartment, according to Gray.

She was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital where she is in critical condition. Another person was treated for smoke inhalation and also taken to a hospital, according to fire officials.

Neither the woman nor child needed to go to a hospital. The fire was extinguished and confined to the one apartment, according to Gray. Six to eight other units were impacted by smoke.

Multiple residents and pets were displaced. The cause is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the San Rafael Fire Department at 415-485-3000. Callers can remain anonymous and translation services are available. Anonymous tips can also be made at www.srpd.org/tips.