Three Youths Escape After Car Plunges Into Napa River

A car that plunged into the Napa River is pulled out by a tow truck. The occupants escaped.

Three youths escaped with minor injuries when they climbed through a shattered window in a car that one of them drove into the Napa River early Sunday morning in Napa, police said.

The car went into the river at the end of River Park Boulevard. Police said one of the youths took their parents' car and drove through a roadblock and into the river because the youth didn't know the road ended, according to police.

At low tide, officers narrowed down where the car was and located parts of it. A tow truck driver pulled the car from the river, and police and firefighters checked to see whether anyone else was inside, police said.

The car was found about 40 feet from shore in about 20 feet of water. Fishermen helped locate the vehicle by using their fishing poles to snag it.