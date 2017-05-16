Thrill-Seekers Scale Golden Gate Bridge, Dangle From Tower

Disclaimer: do not attempt these stunts at home.

Two audacious daredevils recently risked it all under the cover of darkness to scale all 500 feet of one of the Golden Gate Bridge's towers. But their adventurous climb wasn't designed to simply capture a picturesque view.

The duo dangled off the tower's ledge with only their fingertips latched onto the thin railing, pulled off a couple somersaults and even snapped a selfie shot while standing on top of the tower's highest point before capping their pulse-pounding stunt with a brisk shuffle back to solid ground.



NBC Bay Area has reached out to one of the daredevils and is awaiting comment.



The death-defying adventure was not taken lightly by the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District.

"The Golden Gate Bridge isn’t a playground," spokesperson Priya David Clemens said. "It’s a vital Bay Area transportation artery and a symbol of our community. These climbers’ reckless actions could have caused immeasurable harm to those driving below."