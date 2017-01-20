Thunder, Lightning, Hail, Floods Pound Bay Area: National Weather Service | NBC Bay Area
Thunder, Lightning, Hail, Floods Pound Bay Area: National Weather Service

By Lisa Fernandez

The rain was relentless on Friday morning.

Thunder and lightning punctuated the skies in the Bay Area; flashes were seen across the East Bay and in San Francisco.

A line of thunderstorms also rumbled across the San Mateo coast, the National Weather Service reported.

And in the North Bay, the NWS issued a flash flood warning for Petaluma and Sonoma.

As of 5:30 a.m. the heaviest rain was in the Santa Cruz mountains. Ben Lomand, for example, reported receiving. 94 inches in just one hour, the NWS reported.

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

Contact Lisa Fernandez at lisa.fernandez@nbcuni.com or 408-432-4758. Follow on Twitter at @ljfernandez

 

