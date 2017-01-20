The rain was relentless on Friday morning.

Thunder and lightning punctuated the skies in the Bay Area; flashes were seen across the East Bay and in San Francisco.

A line of thunderstorms also rumbled across the San Mateo coast, the National Weather Service reported.

And in the North Bay, the NWS issued a flash flood warning for Petaluma and Sonoma.

As of 5:30 a.m. the heaviest rain was in the Santa Cruz mountains. Ben Lomand, for example, reported receiving. 94 inches in just one hour, the NWS reported.

Heavy rain now for south San Jose into the south county for the next 30 minutes. Rainfall rates of 1"/hr creating low visibility @nbcbayareapic.twitter.com/WrhnIB3P7a — Kari Hall (@KariHallWeather) January 20, 2017

⚠️ Move to higher ground! Flash Flood Warning including Petaluma CA and Sonoma CA until 8:45 AM PST https://t.co/3AwICht8L7 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 20, 2017

Thunder & lightning reported in #SanFrancisco as a line of storms approaches the city. Small hail, strong winds and heavy rain likely! #CAwxpic.twitter.com/gMSI6xvp7X — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 20, 2017