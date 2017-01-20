The rain was relentless on Friday morning.
Thunder and lightning punctuated the skies in the Bay Area; flashes were seen across the East Bay and in San Francisco.
A line of thunderstorms also rumbled across the San Mateo coast, the National Weather Service reported.
And in the North Bay, the NWS issued a flash flood warning for Petaluma and Sonoma.
As of 5:30 a.m. the heaviest rain was in the Santa Cruz mountains. Ben Lomand, for example, reported receiving. 94 inches in just one hour, the NWS reported.
Downpour on 880 through #Oakland. Thunder & lightening over the bay. #BayAreaStorm@nbcbayareapic.twitter.com/XSj0KFlrL5
— Bob Redell (@BobNBC) January 20, 2017
Heavy rain now for south San Jose into the south county for the next 30 minutes. Rainfall rates of 1"/hr creating low visibility @nbcbayareapic.twitter.com/WrhnIB3P7a
— Kari Hall (@KariHallWeather) January 20, 2017
⚠️ Move to higher ground! Flash Flood Warning including Petaluma CA and Sonoma CA until 8:45 AM PST https://t.co/3AwICht8L7
— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 20, 2017
Thunder & lightning reported in #SanFrancisco as a line of storms approaches the city. Small hail, strong winds and heavy rain likely! #CAwxpic.twitter.com/gMSI6xvp7X
— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 20, 2017
A line of thunderstorms is off the San Mateo coast and moving east. This line may produce waterspouts, heavy rain, and gusty winds. pic.twitter.com/plBlF9WCe4
— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 20, 2017