Tires were slashed on more than 20 vehicles in Concord over the weekend. Rick Boone reports.

Concord police are asking the public to hand over surveillance footage in hopes of spotting the person apparently responsible for slashing tires of over 20 vehicles.

The cars, which were parked along Dianda Drive, Armand Drive and Denkinger Court, were believed to be damaged between 9 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday, according to the Concord Police Department.

Police do not have a motive or any other information at this time. They are asking homeowners to review surveillance footage and pass along any helpful video that could aid in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Daniel Beringer at daniel.beringer@cityofconcord.org.