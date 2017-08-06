Technical Sgt. Jacob Thomas is reunited with his family Sunday after seven months overseas. (Aug. 6, 2017)

An assistant flight chief from Travis Air Force Base got an early trip home Sunday and surprised his family at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo.

Technical Sgt. Jacob Thomas was deployed to Kuwait in January and made it back to the Bay Area earlier than expected. Discovery Kingdom officials helped Thomas set up a surprise reunion with his wife and four children during the park's dolphin and sea lion show.

With his family sitting in the audience none the wiser, Thomas was called up as a volunteer to meet the dolphins and surprised his wife Kristen and their children: 15-year-old Jacob Jr., 10-year-old Jordyn, 7-year-old Riley and 19-month-old Kayden.



