A Castro Valley family and the elderly residents who they take of are breathing a sigh of relief after learning that no one was hurt when a large eucalyptus tree crashed into their home.

Miriam Nastac, the daughter of the couple who owns the home and elderly care facility, says the tree toppled around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday. She said the tree smashed windows, caused light fixtures to fall from the ceiling and shook the entire home for three to four seconds.

"It was the scariest thing I've ever felt," Nastac said. "I really thought it was the massive earthquake that was happening."

First responders told everyone inside of the home, especially the elderly residents, to evacuate in the event that another nearby tree would suffer the same fate.

It is not clear at this time how much damage was caused by the toppled tree.