Trees Fall, Road Collapses in Santa Cruz Mountains

Part of Bear Creek Road in the Santa Cruz Mountains collapsed during the storm, causing a closure. (Jan. 10, 2017)

The storm was relentless Tuesday in the Santa Cruz Mountains, causing new damage and making already bad situations even worse.

Tons of debris, including huge fallen trees, awaited Caltrans crews Tuesday as they tried to clear up both sides of Highway 9 near Felton.

Motorists looking to head out of town south found the road closed.

"At the end of the day, there are two ends to every road," Felton resident Michael Brown said. "You can always go around; you can always take the 17 when it's not covered in mud."

Bear Creek Road was even riskier route but apparently did not stop many people from taking it. Half the road collapsed earlier this week, and the county officially closed the road at times. But work crews there say people are moving the barriers to get through anyway.

The road collapse was threatening a main pipeline that supplies water to the Bear Creek neighborhood, where residents on Monday were asked to conserve water. On Tuesday, water district workers controlled traffic while they put in a bypass pipe.

One resident called the collapse "scary" and didn't think the road would give way.

"I'm surprised it collapsed, honestly," Boulder Creek resident Dan Pruitt said. "It didn't seem that unstable. I'm sure they're getting on it, but I don't know how long it's going to take."

The situations are not likely to improve anytime soon with rain continuing to come down Tuesday and Wednesday. Forecasters say the rain should subside by Thursday, providing some relief.