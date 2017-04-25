Troublesome Turkey Traipses Through Taboo Territory | NBC Bay Area
Troublesome Turkey Traipses Through Taboo Territory

By Rhea Mahbubani

    South San Francisco Police Department
    A turkey made its way into a South San Francisco police station garage. (April 25, 2017)

    A wayward turkey may be guilty of vandalism and trespassing.

    The avian perpetrator somehow got into a South San Francisco police garage, police said Tuesday. The possible charges against the bird stem from it “marking its territory on some of the vehicles” before the SPCA removed it from the premises, they quipped on Facebook.

    Amused Facebook followers suggested that police officers exchange their service weapons for shotguns, and serve up a nice meal. Others mused that the turkey could be a great sidekick for the k-9 unit.

    “Maybe one day,” police joked.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 22 minutes ago
