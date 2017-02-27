Trump's Travel Ban Impacts San Francisco Tourism: Study | NBC Bay Area
Trump's Travel Ban Impacts San Francisco Tourism: Study

By Sharon Katsuda

    President Donald Trump is expected to announce a revised travel ban any day, but a new study is showing that the first ban put on hold by the Ninth Circuit may already be having a big impact on San Francisco's most profitable industry: tourism. Sharon Katsuda reports.

    (Published 53 minutes ago)

    A new study has found worldwide there has been a 45 percent drop in people searching for flights to San Francisco.

    The San Francisco Travel Association said it has not seen a dip in tourism yet it is taking this recent study from travel search group Hopper.com seriously.

    The research is based on flight search data from 122 countries in the days since Trump's travel ban was first imposed.

    San Francisco showed the biggest drop of any United States city at 45 percent.

    San Francisco International Airport spokesperson Doug Yakel said the airport has not seen a drop in travelers.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 51 minutes ago
