Milpitas Ranch Up For Sale, Listed at $20 Million

A 192-acre Milpitas ranch property can be yours for $20 million dollars.

A Milpitas mansion can be yours for just $20 million.

Known as Rancho Higuera, the 192-acre property is an original California ranch that has been family owned since the 1800s. The grandchildren of the original owners have placed the property for sale, according to Realtor Eric Rehn, with Kennedy Wilson.

Video Video Shows Dirt Bikers Beating Man on Hwy 101 in SF

The main house has five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. The home is just under 5,000 square feet and hasn’t been updated in decades.

The property includes three smaller residences, including the original home built in the 1800s, along with a barn and stable.

Video Raiders Aldon Smith Involved in SFPD Car Crash

The sprawling grounds sit just above Interstate 680 and include a 4-acre pond filled with bass and bluegill fish.

Prospective buyers have looked at the property as recently as Thursday afternoon. To learn more about the property, check the online listing.