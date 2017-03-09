Milpitas Ranch Up For Sale, Listed at $20 Million | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Milpitas Ranch Up For Sale, Listed at $20 Million

By Ryann Vargas

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A 192-acre Milpitas ranch property can be yours for $20 million dollars.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    A Milpitas mansion can be yours for just $20 million.

    Known as Rancho Higuera, the 192-acre property is an original California ranch that has been family owned since the 1800s. The grandchildren of the original owners have placed the property for sale, according to Realtor Eric Rehn, with Kennedy Wilson.

    The main house has five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. The home is just under 5,000 square feet and hasn’t been updated in decades.

    The property includes three smaller residences, including the original home built in the 1800s, along with a barn and stable.

    The sprawling grounds sit just above Interstate 680 and include a 4-acre pond filled with bass and bluegill fish.

    Prospective buyers have looked at the property as recently as Thursday afternoon. To learn more about the property, check the online listing.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices