A two-alarm fire burns two buildings in Baypoint, an unincorporated part of Contra Costa County, officials say. (March 18, 2017)

A two-alarm fire burned several buildings and vegetation on Saturday morning in unincorporated Contra Costa County, fire officials said.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District reported the fire on Twitter around 11 a.m. The blaze broke out on Loftus Road in the unincorporated community of Bay Point.

The flames destroyed two outbuildings and "other items," fire officials said on Twitter.

Further details were not immediately available.

Check back for updates.