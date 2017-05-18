Two-Alarm Fire Damages Abandoned Building in East San Jose | NBC Bay Area
Two-Alarm Fire Damages Abandoned Building in East San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

    A two-alarm fire broke out at an abandoned building in San Jose. (May 18, 2017)

    Firefighters early Thursday battled a two-alarm blaze at an abandoned building in East San Jose, fire officials said.

    Fire crews were dispatched to an abandoned building at 1064 S. White Road at 3:02 a.m., according to San Jose fire Capt. Mike Van Elgort. The building is the former location of an O'Reilly Auto Parts store.

    According to Van Elgort, the two-alarm blaze was fully involved with heavy fire, and fire crews are expected to be on scene until later in the morning.

    There are no reports of injuries and the cause is under investigation, Van Elgort said.

    This is the site of a four-alarm fire that broke out last June. At that time, a vegetation fire behind the O'Reilly store spread to the building. A hazardous incident team also responded because of all the toxic and flammable products inside. No one was hurt, officials said. 

    No further details were immediately available.

    Check back for updates.

    Published 8 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago
