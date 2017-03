Fire crews on Sunday are battling a two-alarm blaze at a motel in Vallejo, according to fire officials.

The fire is burning at the Travel Inn Motel located at 160 Lincoln Rd. East, fire officials said.

Fire officials tweeted around 9:30 a.m. that multiple people may be trapped inside some of the motel's rooms.

Heavy flames could be seen consuming the building.

Further information was unavailable at the time.

Stay tuned for details.