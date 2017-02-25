Two Bodies Found in Santa Rosa Homes, Police Say Deaths Could Be Related | NBC Bay Area
Two Bodies Found in Santa Rosa Homes, Police Say Deaths Could Be Related

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Police in Santa Rosa on Saturday commenced two apparently related homicide investigations after two bodies were found in separate homes.

    Officers responding to a call about an injured person in the 2600 block of Valley Center Drive just before 11 a.m. found a man's body in a home. After examining the scene, homicide detectives were called in.

    Less than two hours later, a vehicle related to the death was found in the area of Glenbrook Avenue and Heather Drive, police said. A person also called police after finding a woman's body in a home located along the 1500 block of Glenbrook Avenue.

    Police said both deaths appear to be related.

    Further information was unavailable at the time.

