Police in Santa Rosa on Saturday commenced two apparently related homicide investigations after two bodies were found in separate homes.

Officers responding to a call about an injured person in the 2600 block of Valley Center Drive just before 11 a.m. found a man's body in a home. After examining the scene, homicide detectives were called in.

Less than two hours later, a vehicle related to the death was found in the area of Glenbrook Avenue and Heather Drive, police said. A person also called police after finding a woman's body in a home located along the 1500 block of Glenbrook Avenue.

Police said both deaths appear to be related.

Further information was unavailable at the time.