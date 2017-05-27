Both directions of the Bayfront Expressway in Menlo Park are open Saturday afternoon following a collision earlier in the day that closed all eastbound lanes, police said.

Two drivers were involved in the wreck, which occurred around 9:20 a.m., according to police. One vehicle managed to strike a pole before sliding back into the middle of the roadway.

The driver of that vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. The other driver was not hurt and released after speaking with police.



As of 1:06 p.m. both directions of the highway at Chilco Street were open.

No information on the collision was immediately available.