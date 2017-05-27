Two-Car Wreck Blocks Lanes of Bayfront Expressway in Menlo Park | NBC Bay Area
Two-Car Wreck Blocks Lanes of Bayfront Expressway in Menlo Park

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

    NBC Bay Area
    Police investigate a crash in Menlo Park. (May 27, 2017)

    Both directions of the Bayfront Expressway in Menlo Park are open Saturday afternoon following a collision earlier in the day that closed all eastbound lanes, police said.

    Two drivers were involved in the wreck, which occurred around 9:20 a.m., according to police. One vehicle managed to strike a pole before sliding back into the middle of the roadway.

    The driver of that vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. The other driver was not hurt and released after speaking with police.

    As of 1:06 p.m. both directions of the highway at Chilco Street were open.

    No information on the collision was immediately available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 46 minutes ago
