San Ramon Police Spot Two Cows Roaming Neighborhood

Move over, homeowners. It appears as though two cows are trying to stake a claim in one East Bay neighborhood.
That seemed to be the case Saturday when San Ramon police came across an unexpected sight: two cows grazing in front of homes and along sidewalks.
The department couldn't help but have a bit of fun with the interesting encounter.
"A slow mooooving pursuit & SRPD has them cornered!" a tweet from the police department's account read.
