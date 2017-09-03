San Ramon Police Spot Two Cows Roaming Neighborhood

Move over, homeowners. It appears as though two cows are trying to stake a claim in one East Bay neighborhood.

That seemed to be the case Saturday when San Ramon police came across an unexpected sight: two cows grazing in front of homes and along sidewalks.

The department couldn't help but have a bit of fun with the interesting encounter.

"A slow mooooving pursuit & SRPD has them cornered!" a tweet from the police department's account read.