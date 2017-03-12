Two Dead After Separate Shootings in Oakland

Two men were shot and killed in Oakland Saturday night during two separate incidents, police said.

The first shooting occured just before 7:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Dashwood Avenue, police said.

At the scene, officers located one male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital and died of his injuries, police said.

There is no description of the suspect or suspects involved in this incident. Police are currently investigating.

The second shooting was reported around 8:50 p.m. in the 800 block of 60th Street, police said.

The male victim died of a gunshot wound, police said.

No further details were made available.